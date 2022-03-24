Eva Longoria Is Ageless In Bikini

It is no secret that Longoria looks several years younger than her age, and the actress has shared the secret to her ageless appearance in an interview with Allure, and she says it's good skincare. While makeup can make anyone look stunning, the movie star says, "If you don't have good skin, piling on makeup just makes you look older and much worse."

According to Longoria, applying too much makeup isn't healthy for the skin, and it also doesn't make the skin look glassy and defined.