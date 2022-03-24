NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Go All-In In Pursuing Zach LaVine In 2022 Free Agency

Targeting a player of LaVine's caliber should indeed be a top priority for the Knicks this summer, especially if they want to return to relevance next season. Pairing Julius Randle and RJ Barrett with LaVine would significantly improve the Knicks' offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 23 in the league, scoring 107.3 points per 100 possessions. LaVine would give the Knicks a prolific scorer, rebounder, playmaker, and elite three-point shooter.

This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.