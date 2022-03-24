Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the free agency market this summer. LaVine is currently focused on helping the Bulls fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title but when the 2021-22 NBA season officially comes to an end, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Though he hasn't shown any sign that he's no longer happy in Windy City, the All-Star shooting guard is yet to give the Bulls an assurance that he's planning to re-sign with them in the 2022 NBA offseason.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Go All-In In Pursuing Zach LaVine In 2022 Free Agency
Potential Suitor - New York Knicks
One of the teams that could try to steal LaVine from the Bulls this summer is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included the Knicks on the list of teams that could go all-in in pursuing LaVine in the 2022 NBA free agency.
"Finding another star-like player to pair with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle needs to be the Knicks’ main property, which is why Zach LaVine is a player they must pursue. The chances of New York stealing LaVine from under the Bulls is slim, but they could put together a very compelling offer due to the fact that the Knicks would suddenly become Zach LaVine’s team."
Knicks Reserving Salary Cap Space For Zach LaVine
It wasn't the first time the Knicks were linked to LaVine. In mid-July last year, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York revealed that the Knicks decided to keep a considerable amount of their salary cap space to chase the likes of LaVine in the summer of 2022.
“As recently as last month, a source said the Knicks have talked internally about the possibility of holding enough cap space this summer for 2022 and keeping enough money around to be able to go after a max player in that 2022 class, which should include Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal.”
Knicks Need More Star Power
Targeting a player of LaVine's caliber should indeed be a top priority for the Knicks this summer, especially if they want to return to relevance next season. Pairing Julius Randle and RJ Barrett with LaVine would significantly improve the Knicks' offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 23 in the league, scoring 107.3 points per 100 possessions. LaVine would give the Knicks a prolific scorer, rebounder, playmaker, and elite three-point shooter.
This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Will Zach LaVine Leave Bulls For Knicks?
As Siegel noted, the Knicks could offer LaVine three things. Aside from being the face of the Knicks' franchise, they could also give him a max contract and the opportunity to play for "one of the biggest sports markets" in the world. However, it remains unknown if those things will be enough to persuade LaVine to leave Chicago for New York. To have a realistic chance of signing LaVine in the 2022 NBA free agency, the Knicks should also show him a clear path to title contention in the 2022-23 NBA season.