Pro gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee is one artistic gymnast famous not just for her exceptional skills but also for her flair for fashion. The Superstar, who has been top of the headlines several times for her love for fashion, showed off a sensational look in her recent Instagram update. The young gymnast's stunning appearance kept fans in awe, and here is why.
Suni Lee Impresses In Leotard
In A Stunning Bathing Suit
Like many times before, 2020's Olympic all-around champion, Lee, took over the internet with a blistering image she shared on Instagram in February. The 19-year-old gymnast looked breathtaking in a deep red leotard that showed off her taut legs. Lee's hair was styled in a center part and pouted as she posed for her mirror self. The picture which got fans filling the comments section with lovely words was captioned,
"Two more style from my Spring Collection with @gkelite just dropped! I love the color and pattern of this leotard so much. Available now at gkelite.com✨#gkelite #SunixGK #choiceofchampions."
Glowing in Blue
In another of Lee's trendy showoffs, she enjoyed her beauty hour indoors, and she looked totally jaw-dropping while doing so. Lee, who is an icon on the uneven bars spotted a glittering blue and white swimsuit that showed off her legs. She completed this look with a simple neckpiece, and her makeup and hairstyle further accentuated the outfit. The images took over the internet as fans could not stop gushing over her look and fashion preference.
Lee X PrettyLittleThing
Lee combined her love for fashion and passion for gymnastics to create her fashion collection in collaboration with the UK-based fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. Lee's collection boasts a wide range of fashionable ensembles structured for comfort and exercise. The athleisure collection contains "classic sport silhouettes in seamless or premium sculpting fabrics for joggers, oversize hoodies," and a matching velour jogger set. The line ranges from sizes XS to 3XL and is available on the PrettyLittleThing website.
Love For Fashion
Many fans can attest that Lee is a passionate fashion lover, but her interest in creating her line goes beyond her passion. The gymnast once revealed that she wore lots of athleisure as an athlete, which led to her interest in designing clothes that were more "fashion-forward." So when PLT approached Lee, they decided to work on creating something sustainable both in and out of the gym, and Lee confirmed that she was involved in the project from start to finish.