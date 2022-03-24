Demi Rose Folds Leg In Swimsuit On Yacht

Getty | Ricky Vigil M

Geri Green

Demi Rose has been flaunting her world-famous and bombshell bikini body while folding one of her toned legs and enjoying the yacht life. The 26-year-old British model went high-end in a luxurious Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit while soaking up the sun on vacation last year - Demi chose Capri, Italy for an extended trip in September 2021, proving that Hot Girl Summers can still happen during a global pandemic.

The stunning snaps were shared with Demi's 19 million Instagram followers, and they've clocked her over 800,000 likes. See why below.

Stuns In D&G Swimsuit

Getty | Mark R. Milan

Scroll for the photo. It showed the Pretty Little Thing ambassador ditching her usual affordable wardrobe for something far more $$$. Demi posed for a killer water snap, flaunting her tiny, 24-inch waist in a multicolor and strapless D&G swimsuit, with pops of red and yellow offsetting her golden tan. The retro-style one-piece came complete with a plunging and bustier finish as Rose lounged around in the sun, with curled hair upping the '50s glam vibes.

"La Dolce Vita," the model captioned her gallery. Keep scrolling for more photos.

See More Photos Below

Demi's travels to Capri brought plenty more swimwear opportunities - not long after, the ex to rapper Tyga posed in a string bikini top as she told fans: "Sweet dreams till sunbeams find you." Demi's latest jet-setting takes her to the Caribbean, where March 2022 posts have ushered in St. Lucia energy and Demi in some seriously high-end Fendi.

Not What She Seems

Demi lost both parents just eight months apart, something she's opened up about and, by virtue of it, offering a reminder that the 'Gram isn't reality.

"I’ve been through a lot of trauma but in some ways through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post," she told ES in September 2020, adding: "However, behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment and I suppose I have turned that into a positive as I feel I have been through so much nothing can push me down again."

Mental Health Warrior

Getty | Tim Whitby/BFC

The anorexia survivor, who weighed just 80 pounds at her sickest, continues to spread mental health awareness and positivity.

"Talking about losing my dad from cancer and then my mum seven months later from a stomach infection brought huge emotions to the surface but I’m so proud I managed to do it," Demi added.

