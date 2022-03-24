Demi Rose Folds Leg In Swimsuit On Yacht

Demi Rose has been flaunting her world-famous and bombshell bikini body while folding one of her toned legs and enjoying the yacht life. The 26-year-old British model went high-end in a luxurious Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit while soaking up the sun on vacation last year - Demi chose Capri, Italy for an extended trip in September 2021, proving that Hot Girl Summers can still happen during a global pandemic.

The stunning snaps were shared with Demi's 19 million Instagram followers, and they've clocked her over 800,000 likes. See why below.