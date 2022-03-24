NBA Rumors: Rival East Team Emerging As Legitimate Obstacle In Sixers' Pursuit Of Bradley Beal

Getty | G Fiume

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that are expected to make big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though they just acquired All-Star shooting guard James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors are circulating that the Sixers are planning to add a third star this summer. One of the superstars who have been recently linked to the Sixers is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Earlier this month, former Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut revealed that Beal is planning to leave the Wizards to form a "Big Three" with Harden and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Heat Could Join Pursuit Of Bradley Beal

Getty | Michael Reaves

However, though Beal viewed them as one of his preferred landing spots, it doesn't mean that the Sixers would no longer face competition in getting his service this summer. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat could present a legitimate obstacle in the Sixers' pursuit of Beal in the 2022 NBA offseason.

"The Heat are seen as a legitimate suitor for Beal should he elect to seek a new home, multiple sources said," Charania wrote, as quoted by NBC Sports. "The Heat have a veteran, championship-ready core in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker, as well as talented young players in Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin. Miami would need to complete a sign-and-trade to acquire Beal."

Bradley Beal Respects Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo

Getty | Patrick McDermott

Given his respect for Heat superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, it wouldn't be surprising if Beal really considers Miami as a potential destination this summer. In an interview with Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun-Sentinel in February last year, the All-Star shooting guard expressed his admiration towards Butler and Adebayo. Beal described Adebayo as a mobile guy who can "guard one through five" and called Butler an "unbelievable player" and a true leader."

With his desire to win, leaving the Wizards to join forces with Butler and Adebayo in South Beach would make a lot of sense for Beal.

What Sixers & Heat Could Offer To Acquire Bradley Beal?

Getty | Justin Ford

Beal has a player option in his contract that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, with their current financial situation, the Sixers nor the Heat couldn't sign Beal outright in the 2022 NBA free agency. In their potential pursuit of Beal, both teams would have to engage in a sign-and-trade scenario with the Wizards.

For the Heat, they could offer the Wizards trade package that includes Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and draft picks. Meanwhile, the Sixers could send Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and draft picks to Washington in exchange for Beal.

Wizards Get Rebuilding Assets

Getty | G Fiume

Engaging in a sign-and-trade deal with the Heat or the Sixers would be a no-brainer for the Wizards, especially if Beal expresses his desire to leave in the 2022 NBA offseason. Instead of losing him as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, sending him to Miami or Philadelphia would enable them to acquire assets that they need to undergo a rebuilding process.

Heat's Robinson and Herro and Sixers' Maxey would be great acquisitions for the Wizards as they perfectly fit the timeline of their young core of Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, and Deni Avdija.

