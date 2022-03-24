NBA Rumors: Rival East Team Emerging As Legitimate Obstacle In Sixers' Pursuit Of Bradley Beal

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that are expected to make big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though they just acquired All-Star shooting guard James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors are circulating that the Sixers are planning to add a third star this summer. One of the superstars who have been recently linked to the Sixers is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Earlier this month, former Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut revealed that Beal is planning to leave the Wizards to form a "Big Three" with Harden and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.