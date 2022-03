Kendall Jenner has been arching her back for another jaw-dropping shoot as she promotes popular activewear brand Alo Yoga. The supermodel, 26, is big-time helping the label already adored by sitcom star Kaley Cuoco and fellow model Hailey Bieber, but she isn't doing it for free.

In a recent Instagram share, Jenner flaunted her world-famous body in a skimpy spandex two-piece, rocking tight gym shorts and a bralette crop top, also lounging around at home and wearing socks. Check it out below.