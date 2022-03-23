Kylie Jenner Impresses In Gucci Crop Top

Kylie Jenner has been turning heads in a semi-sheer and skintight Gucci crop top, this long before she made baby headlines for welcoming her second child. The 24-year-old billionaire mogul continues to have her every outfit documented by style file accounts on Instagram - this photo took fans back to August 2021 as Kylie made it yet another Hot Girl Summer.

Kylie went all out with her abs show, also rocking a statement and baggy pair of jeans. Of course, the E! star was shouting out her love of designer labels. Check it out below.

Scroll for the snap. Kylie gave a nod to luxury Italian brand Gucci as she flaunted her rock-hard abs for another of her signature Insta-poses. Standing in sunlight and backed by a wall, the Kylie Skin founder showcased both curve and muscle in the SS2001 Semi-Sheer White One Shoulder Crop Top, a skimpy look that retails for over $6,000.

Jenner paired her one-shouldered top with high-waisted, cargo denim pants, also donning tinted Dior shades and posing with her eyes closed. Not visible, but documented by the fan account, were also a pair of Alexander Wang Pointed Embellished Slingback Pumps.

Comments came in fast, with many remarking on the high price tag for that tiny crop top. "That top cost more than my first car," one user replied. Jenner's family is now making headlines for official links to designer brands, with 2022 marking sister Kim Kardashian fronting Spanish designer Balenciaga. Meanwhile, sister Kendall Jenner fronts a slew of labels, including Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, and Hugo Boss.

Changing Son's Name

The latest sees Kylie in the news for revealing she's actually changed the announced Wolf name she gave her son, six weeks after his birth. "FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore, we just really didn’t feel like it was him," she told fans this month, adding: "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Jenner's second child was welcomed with boyfriend Travis Scott, also father to Kylie's 2018-born daughter Stormi Webster.

Changed Stormi's Name, Too

There's a pattern. Of her first-born daughter, Kylie has separately revealed: "It was always Stormie with an '-ie'. I bought custom things for her that said her name, '-ie'. I bought her the blocks, '-ie. ' I didn't fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it."

