Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Flaunts Killer Abs
Hurley Is An Ambassador For Women Over 50
There are plenty of women in Hollywood over the age of 50 that still bring the heat, and you can add Elizabeth Hurley to the growing list of female celebrities that are reminding the world that life is for the living and there is no time like the present to get on with it! Hurley still has the body of a 20-year old in her 50s, and in a series of swimsuit photos, the actress is letting us all know that she has no plans to slow down any time soon.
Liz Roars In Red Bikini
Posing alongside a pink flamingo floatie, Liz absolutely stuns in a red bikini that accentuates her toned arms and legs, and flat stomach. Staring into the camera in one of her trademark sultry poses, Hurley makes it all look so easy, and even from the pool, she manages to maintain a carefree aura about her that has endeared her to her 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Elizabeth oozes sex appeal and her fans adore her for it!
Hurley Posts To Empower Other Women Her Age
Similar to Salma Hayek’s approach that involves living life to the fullest, Elizabeth Hurley shares shots of her swimsuits not only for herself but also to inspire other women. Furthermore, she has let it be known that she has no plans to stop and considers the whole process liberating. There are millions of women worldwide that have the same stance as Liz and it is one of the reasons why she has remained an intriguing figure thirty years since she began in Hollywood.
The Hurley Way To Fitness
Instead of going to the gym to stay in shape, Liz stays active at home and in her garden to maintain her figure. She also incorporates other exercises to stay fit, including squatting while brushing her teeth in the mornings and walking her dogs for brisk 20-minute walks.
Hurley also finds gardening therapeutic for her mind and body and during the warmer months, she can always be found outside getting her garden in order. And her eating includes simple, natural food that is free of additives and chemicals. These are all easy tips that just about anyone can use to stay fit, and if it works for Liz, it can work for others!