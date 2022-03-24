Elizabeth Hurley In Bikini Flaunts Killer Abs

Instead of going to the gym to stay in shape, Liz stays active at home and in her garden to maintain her figure. She also incorporates other exercises to stay fit, including squatting while brushing her teeth in the mornings and walking her dogs for brisk 20-minute walks.

Hurley also finds gardening therapeutic for her mind and body and during the warmer months, she can always be found outside getting her garden in order. And her eating includes simple, natural food that is free of additives and chemicals. These are all easy tips that just about anyone can use to stay fit, and if it works for Liz, it can work for others!