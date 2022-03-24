Simone Biles is regarded as the most decorated gymnast in history with 32 Olympic and World Championship medals.

However, Simone, who is considered the most accomplished gymnast of all time, withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Team gymnastics competition due to a mental health problem.

She withdrew from the competition after discovering she was not mentally capable of competing.

Following Simone's withdrawal from the Women's All-around Gymnastics Final at the Tokyo Olympics, mental health advocates praised the world's best gymnast for putting her health first.

