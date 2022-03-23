Hunter Schafer Impresses In Prada Jumpsuit

23-year-old Euphoria star Hunter Schafer stepped out in style for Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood party yesterday, March 22, in Los Angeles. Since her breakout role in the hit HBO max series, she's proven herself a worthy member of the new Hollywood clan with a promising future in film. Vanity Fair collaborated with BACARDI Rum to celebrate the youth in the industry in a party-themed - Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood.

Hunter Wears Prada

Getty | Jon Kopaloff

When you're styled by the best, you expect to see excellence on the red carpet, and that's what happened with Luxury Law and Hunter. The decorated designer popular for curating most of Zendaya's iconic looks waved his magic wand at Hunter and transformed her into a Spring darling in silk.

The model/actress wore a loose-fitting yellow floral print silk Prada jumpsuit with dark shadows matching her black monolith shoes. With a shine like this, we can see why Hunter neglected to wear any piece of jewelry and kept her makeup light.

Modeling For Prada

Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Before debuting on the big screen, Hunter was a model as a transgender teenager on Euphoria. She walked for prominent fashion houses like Versace and Marc Jacobs during that time and continued walking even after her big break. The 23-year-old closed the Prada Fall/Winter 22 fashion show in the just-concluded Milan fashion week.

Getting Casted On Euphoria

Giphy | Calvin Klein

Hunter saw a casting call for transgender girls in a surprising Twist of Fate while scrolling through her Instagram feed. Before then, she had other plans to attend fashion school, according to her narration on Entertainment Weekly.

"It was for trans girls, who didn't have to be experienced and it didn't say Euphoria or anything but I was like, 'Huh.' I kind of, like, started falling in love with the script and, like, acting itself over that period of time and it happened, like, I got cast. It's just the wildest process, over, like, a few months I would say."

Thankfully, she answered the call because the scouting manager Jennifer Venditti already picked interest in Hunter as fate would have it. So, it was a win-win, and the rest is history.

Expanding Her Horizons

Shutterstock | 564025

Venditti also chose Schafer because she could relate personally to her on-screen character. It's been three years since her debut, and the actress is dipping her toes in uncharted waters once again - writing. Hunter contributed to writing the second part of her character's episode. i-D Magazine reported her saying,

"I was in a very fucking raw place, you know, it was the summer of 2020. Probably coming out of the worst depression I've ever had, and needing somewhere to put all of that energy. When I say that episode really became a lifeline, I mean it."

