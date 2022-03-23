Hunter Schafer Impresses In Prada Jumpsuit

When you're styled by the best, you expect to see excellence on the red carpet, and that's what happened with Luxury Law and Hunter. The decorated designer popular for curating most of Zendaya's iconic looks waved his magic wand at Hunter and transformed her into a Spring darling in silk.

The model/actress wore a loose-fitting yellow floral print silk Prada jumpsuit with dark shadows matching her black monolith shoes. With a shine like this, we can see why Hunter neglected to wear any piece of jewelry and kept her makeup light.