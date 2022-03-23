WWE's Carmella Celebrates USA In Swimsuit

Scroll for the snap. The former cheerleader and muscle machine was big-time showing off the results of her sweat sessions, but there was a curve show, too, as Carmella went Baywatch babe with a folded leg on shores.

The Massachusetts native was photographed throwing her head back a little and wet-haired as she wore an open-stomach and red bathing suit with criss-cross detailing and the USA's flag motif on the front, although it was more skin than fabric as Carmella showcased plenty of flesh.