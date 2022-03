UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been involved in a number of high-profile controversies in recent months, which almost led to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, being pulled from Spotify.

Rogan, a self-described progressive, has been critical of both former President Donald Trump and his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan spoke highly of the so-called deep state and suggested it is saving the United States from Biden's incompetence.