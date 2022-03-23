'People Make Mistakes': 'RHONY' Star Luann De Lesseps On Drunken Outing

Luann De Lesseps made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night alongside Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Margaret Josephs. And, during the show, she was asked about the recently headlines, which suggested she was recently kicked out of Townhouse in New York City for being drunk and belligerent with fellow patrons.

"Well I just want to say that people make mistakes," De Lesseps began on the March 22 episode of Andy Cohen's talk show, via YouTube.