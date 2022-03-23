Luann de Lesseps was asked about her wild night out in New York City on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Find out what the Real Housewives of New York City cast member had to say for herself after repeatedly being kicked out of Townhouse.
'People Make Mistakes': 'RHONY' Star Luann De Lesseps On Drunken Outing
Luann De Lesseps Was Confronted About Her Behavior By Andy Cohen On 'WWHL'
Luann De Lesseps made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night alongside Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Margaret Josephs. And, during the show, she was asked about the recently headlines, which suggested she was recently kicked out of Townhouse in New York City for being drunk and belligerent with fellow patrons.
"Well I just want to say that people make mistakes," De Lesseps began on the March 22 episode of Andy Cohen's talk show, via YouTube.
Luann De Lesseps Has Been Doing Her Best To Stay Sober
"I'm only human and it's progress not perfection… I’m drinking my Fosé tonight. I’ve got a pretty good track record but people slip and like I said I'm only human and it happens," De Lesseps continued. "That's part of being responsible and moving on, picking yourself back up and doing the right thing. And that’s why I apologized because it's important. You have to own your behavior. And you know, I had a party that night, that’s for sure.”
As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City well know, De Lesseps has been struggling to stay sober for the past few years, and recently launched her own line of non-alcoholic Rose, called Fosé.
Luann De Lesseps Her Wild Night Out Was 'Scary'
After Cohen pointed out that Townhouse was actually a “hustler bar dressed up as a cabaret,” De Lesseps claimed she had no idea what kind of bar it was and noted that she remembered people taking out their phones as she allegedly refused to let go of the microphone and continued to belt out songs.
“I didn't know. Nobody told me. And all of the sudden, Everybody had their phones out, it was pretty scary," she admitted.
Luann De Lesseps Enjoyed Seeing The 'RHUGT' Cast React To Ramona Singer
Also on WWHL, De Lesseps was asked about her time on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed last April in Turks and Caicos, specifically how she felt about her castmates complaining to her about how horrible her RHONY co-star, Ramona Singer, was behaving.
“Well, I mean, it was interesting to watch their reaction to her," De Lesseps admitted. "Because I’m so used to Ramona so it kind of goes over my head because I’m so used to her and to see their reaction was kind of like, I need some popcorn right now. This is great.”