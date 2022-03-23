NFL Rumors: There's 'Friction' Between Tom Brady And Bruce Arians

Moreover, Bucs' GM Jason Licht confirmed that there was a bit of a rift between Brady and Arians, although the team wasn't actually worried about it:
"I mean, probably you'd be surprised we didn't talk about it much. You can't believe everything you hear and see and read," Licht told Jenna Laine of ESPN. There's always going to be some friction between people on a staff and players and a coach. It's just normal. And, like you said it, it can be healthy. We didn't really think much about it."
Even if they weren't on the same page and despite the injuries, the Bucs were quite close to reaching another Super Bowl. They have the opportunity to build something quite special in Tampa. Hopefully, they won't let their personalities get in the way of that as it happened with Bill Belichick in New England.