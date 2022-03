The Lakers don't have any open roster spots to call him up but it's not like they feel like they need to. Per Frank Vogel, they just won't give up on the season, especially with the way LeBron James has been playing:

“This team has not let go of the rope,” Vogel said, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. “And the biggest, No. 1 reason is because of how (LeBron’s) played and how he’s led and what he represents in terms of having confidence about where we can ultimately get to. We’ve had plenty of stretches throughout the year where those runs led to 30-point deficits and ugly nights. But we showed resilience.”