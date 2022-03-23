'RHOA' Star NeNe Leake Sells $2.65 million Georgia Mansion

NeNe Leakes is an American actress best known for her appearance in the reality television show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe is also a business mogul and fashion designer and has become wealthy thanks to her exploits. Thus, in 2015, NeNe and her late husband Gregg Leakes purchased a Georgia property.

However, in October 2021, reports revealed that the 54-year-old was listing the property for $4 million shortly after her husband passed away from colon cancer at 66.

After a month, the initial listing price was reduced to $3.8 million before reducing further to $3.5 million. In January, a deal was eventually struck for a discounted price of $2.65 million.

Read on to know more about the mansion and why NeNe has decided to give it up.