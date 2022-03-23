Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Bikini

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Entertainment
Lindsay DiMarcello

Megan Thee Stallion has been an unstoppable young artist on the rise since her song Savage, featuring Beyoncé, was released in 2020. Since then, her collaboration with Cardi B on the hit single WAP has thrown her into the stratosphere of worldwide stardom.

The 27-year-old native of San Antonio, Texas, has since become a household name, especially among rap and hip-hop fans. Megan has also collaborated on songs with other popular artists, including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and the boy-band sensation from South Korea, BTS. Megan is the proud recipient of 6 BET Awards, 4 American Music Awards, 2 MTV VMAs, and 3 Grammys.

A Natural Beauty

Megan posted this photo on her Instagram on March 21, 2022, in celebration of the spring season's warm weather coming in. She has a natural glow while posing on a balcony wearing a purple, pink, and orange tie-dye bikini. Her long hair shines in the morning sun under blue skies. Megan accompanied this photo with the simple caption, "Morning hotties," enticing her audience of more than a staggering 28 million followers.

Peacing Out For The Weekend

Megan looks absolutely stunning in this geometric orange and pink swimsuit, while she throws up a peace sign, which she paired with cool shades and large hoops. Her caption on this photo reads, "FRIDAY" with cheeky tongue out and snake emojis. Megan posted this relatable moment as she began her weekend.

Beauty On The Beach

Megan flaunts her beautiful figure in a sky blue string bikini, which she paired with a cowboy hat and her signature "M" necklace, while posing on the beach in front of impending storm clouds and clear blue water. She represented the Fashion Nova brand by mentioning them in the caption of this Instagram post. Megan's dewy skin is obviously flourishing during her tropical vacation.

Sports Illustrated Cover Girl

In July 2021, Megan shared the exciting news on her Instagram that she was chosen to be the August 2021 cover girl for Sports Illustrated magazine. She captioned this monumental moment by saying: "REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SHIT!!! 😛🔥Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit 😭😭 I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!! 😛 #SISwim21"

Being the first female rapper on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she dedicated her success to all of the women in her life that have empowered her to be her most confident self.

