Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion has been an unstoppable young artist on the rise since her song Savage, featuring Beyoncé, was released in 2020. Since then, her collaboration with Cardi B on the hit single WAP has thrown her into the stratosphere of worldwide stardom.

The 27-year-old native of San Antonio, Texas, has since become a household name, especially among rap and hip-hop fans. Megan has also collaborated on songs with other popular artists, including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and the boy-band sensation from South Korea, BTS. Megan is the proud recipient of 6 BET Awards, 4 American Music Awards, 2 MTV VMAs, and 3 Grammys.