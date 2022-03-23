NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Explore Andrew Wiggins For Pascal Siakam Trade This Summer

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Despite dealing with numerous injuries, the Warriors still managed to play competitive basketball this season. So far, they are the third-best team in the Western Conference with a 47-24 record.

However, with the emergence of several powerhouse teams in the league, the Warriors' road to the 2022 NBA championship won't be easy. If they fail to reclaim their throne this year, the Warriors are expected to find ways to improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2022 NBA offseason.