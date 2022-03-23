NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Explore Andrew Wiggins For Pascal Siakam Trade This Summer

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Despite dealing with numerous injuries, the Warriors still managed to play competitive basketball this season. So far, they are the third-best team in the Western Conference with a 47-24 record.

However, with the emergence of several powerhouse teams in the league, the Warriors' road to the 2022 NBA championship won't be easy. If they fail to reclaim their throne this year, the Warriors are expected to find ways to improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Targeting Pascal Siakam

Getty | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network created a list of players that the Warriors could target in the potential deal involving Andrew Wiggins. These include veteran small forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors have been frequently linked to Siakam since the 2021 NBA offseason. In August last year, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee revealed that the Warriors were among the teams who were "enamored" by the possibility of trading for Siakam.

The Raptors may not have shown any indication that they will trade Siakam in the 2022 NBA offseason, but they may consider swapping him for Wiggins if the Warriors also offered them James Wiseman in return.

Warriors Boost Frontcourt

Getty | Mitchell Leff

Though it would also cost them Wiseman, swapping Wiggins for Siakam would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. Teape believes that the addition of Siakam would give the Warriors the much-needed boost in their frontcourt.

"Siakam is the exact kind of big man that the Warriors could use as he has spent a lot of the 2021-22 season playing center. His versatility would fit alongside Draymond Green, as both can defend multiple positions. Siakam would bring that scoring punch to the frontcourt that the team is currently missing."

Pascal Siakam's Impact On Offense & Defense

Getty | Mitchell Leff

Siakam would be an incredible addition to the Warriors. Though he was not named an All-Star this season, he's still a much better player than Wiggins. Aside from having a championship experience, Siakam would also give the Warriors a solid contributor on both ends of the floor.

In Siakam, the Warriors could be getting a very reliable scoring option behind Curry, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, rim protector, lockdown defender, and floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade

Getty | MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Warriors would be worth exploring for the Raptors. It would enable them to swap Siakam for another All-Star wingman in Wiggins while acquiring a franchise center in Wiseman. Wiseman may still be recovering from an injury but during his rookie season, he has shown potential to become one of the most dominant big men in the league.

The departure of Siakam won't deeply hurt the Raptors since they have Scottie Barnes, whom they selected using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

