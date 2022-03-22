Bethenny Frankel In Swimsuit Needs Opinions

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, 51, shared a series of swimsuit pictures with her 2.5 million Instagram followers asking them to choose a favorite. The reality TV star turned businesswoman started a health and beauty business recently and did a major detox at the beginning of the year.

"I’ve been on a January cleanse/detox & I’m seeing serious sleep, skin and spiritual benefits."

So far, fans have also seen tremendous improvements in Bethenny's skin glow and overall demeanor definitely side effects of her detox. As part of the new self-love and awareness, the 52-year-old shared more swimsuit pictures on her Instagram, and now she wants fans' opinion on which one is the best of three.

Scroll to see the options and help Bethenny decide