Amelia Gray Hamlin Struts Streets Braless In SKIMS

Amelia Hamlin has been strutting her stuff in a skintight and braless SKIMS minidress as she unofficially supports Kim Kardashian. The 20-year-old model has been busy influencing for a variety of brands including Lounge Underwear and Alo Yoga on Instagram, but it was on her own watch that she chose 41-year-old Kim K's best-selling label for a street outing earlier this month.

Fan accounts documenting the daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna's style have been documenting the low-key fashion show, with the head-turning look still gaining likes on Instagram. Check it out below.

Stuns In SKIMS Minidress

Scroll for the photo. It comes as billionaire Kim makes fresh SKIMS headlines. Her shapewear and clothing line has now expanded to include SKIMS Swim, with this month taking Kim to Miami, FL for a massive pop-up shop appearance that also saw her rub shoulders with Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Showing off her killer figure, Amelia was photographed in broad daylight and rocking a tiny and figure-hugging black dress - the "Fits Everybody Slip Dress" came thin-strapped and with a spandex-like finish as Gray also donned shades.

Amelia, who wore her hair down, was tagged in the fan post, with a caption reading:

"Amelia wore @skims ‘fits everybody slip dress’ ($62), ‘2B happy all pave small three face bracelet’ ($28.100) from @lorraineschwartz , ‘12 karat gold Cuban link bracelet with round diamonds weighing 1.60-1.82 carats’ ($3.400-$4.390) from @xivkarats, @cartier ‘love bracelet’ ($8.600) and her ‘Frankies bikinis iPhone case’ ($35) from @wildflowercases." Of course, with Cartier accessories, the L.A.-based star wasn't exactly going cheap on the accessories.

Life After Scott Disick

Amelia made major headlines in 2021 for both dating reality star Scott Disick and then ending her relationship with him. As the year came to a close, the sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin told fans:

“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…,” adding: “The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! ”

Mom Lisa Weighs In

Lisa and husband Harry Hamlin were said to be a bit "meh" on Disick, 38. On the RHOBH Season 11 reunion, Lisa aired her views, saying: "There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know. Now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal."

