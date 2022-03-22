Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake have maintained timeless looks and perfect healthy forms for years. Almost ten years since the two celebrities got married, they still look as young as the day they met, and this is thanks to their intense workout routine. While Biel and Timberlake's workout routine has had a vast effect on both of them, Biel's body maintenance has been most striking, and fans sometimes find it hard to believe she achieved her beautiful physique by simply exercising. However, her exercises aren't basic, and if you are a fan with a knack for grit, then Biel's workout regimen will come in handy. Scroll to see!
Jessica Biel Gives Glimpse At Vigorous Core Workout
Workout Sliders That Help Sculpt The Body
While the 40-year-old actress and Timberlake, 41, prepared for 2022, they shared a video showing their vigorous core workout routine that has helped sculpt and Tone their entire body. The clip began with the couple doing some planks. They remained in a plank form for some minutes, moving their hands forwards and backward on the floor before switching to plank hip dips. The husband and wife then moved on to the forearm plank, lowering their hips on each side with control.
An Exercise Tool To Get Your Body Goal
In an Instagram update shared back in 2018, Biel gave fans a glimpse at an exercise pattern and a tool that has helped her achieve the perfect body form. In one snap, the "Next" actress laid on her Yoga wheel so that her back was aced, arms rested on her workout mate, and her legs were raised in the air.
Biel's next photo featured her resting one hip on her yoga wheel placed her legs in such a way that it formed a triangle. One hand rested on the floor to keep her body up while placing the other on her knee. In her caption, Biel explained that the yoga wheel eases tension along the spine, helps with the core, balances poses, and can fit for Instagram-worthy pictures.
Intense But Effective
Fans who saw the workout clip know the couple's exercise plan is no easy feat. Biel took an exasperated breath before moving on to plank shoulder-taps, which involve keeping your body in solid plank form as you alternate tapping each shoulder with your hands. For this plank pattern, one has to remain firm to prevent the hips from swaying and gather enough strength to keep the body elevated while switching hands. While their forearm plank looked tough, their next move was even more intense.
As they progressed into the forearm side plank, the two raised one arm in the air as they did a knee drive with the top leg. Their practice this time took a turn on Timberlake as he looked pained, gritting his teeth before the section was over. At the end of their workout, Biel smiled at Timberlake, who dropped to his knees to rest.
'Swolemates'
Biel and Timberlake's workout section has had a vast effect on their bodies and their relationship. Exercising together has made the loving couple's strong bond even stronger, and their workout video post last year proved their unbreakable ties. The Instagram post was captioned,
"Swolemates. See you in 2022 🙌🏻"
Back in 2012, Biel, who shares children Phineas and Silas Randall with Timberlake, gushed what she described as mommy-daddy workouts. The movie star explained to Self that she and her husband do not always exercise together, but it's always so lovely when they do. The workout enthusiasts enjoy exercising together, and Biel revealed they always work as a team whenever the opportunity arises.