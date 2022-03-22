Jessica Biel Gives Glimpse At Vigorous Core Workout

In an Instagram update shared back in 2018, Biel gave fans a glimpse at an exercise pattern and a tool that has helped her achieve the perfect body form. In one snap, the "Next" actress laid on her Yoga wheel so that her back was aced, arms rested on her workout mate, and her legs were raised in the air.

Biel's next photo featured her resting one hip on her yoga wheel placed her legs in such a way that it formed a triangle. One hand rested on the floor to keep her body up while placing the other on her knee. In her caption, Biel explained that the yoga wheel eases tension along the spine, helps with the core, balances poses, and can fit for Instagram-worthy pictures.