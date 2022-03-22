Business mogul and model Kim Kardashian, 41, dropped a new swimwear line from her shapewear brand SKIMS. The new collection went live on the official website and a pop-up store in Miami, Florida, where the mother of four met with fans and customers. Characteristically, she modeled her pieces for the gram to give fans a view of what's up for grabs, and she has the perfect body for the job.
Kim Kardashian In Bikini Enjoys A Soda
The Latest
Kim Relaxes With A Bottle Of Soda
Kim wore a string bikini from the SKIMS Swim collection combining a triangle top and high-rise tie-string bottoms. The businesswoman enjoyed a bottle of Coca-Cola on the balcony f her beachfront room with the calm waves and beach blurry in her background. Her tight abs line stood firm between her tiny waist, and she paired her look with silver chrome visors. While her main pictures look like Kim means business with her signature straight face, she lets loose in the last slide showing a birds-eye view of herself as she falls on her white sheet bed.
Kim Recreates Iconic Mugler Look In Swimsuit
Kim recreates her iconic Met Gala Mugler look, this time in a swimsuit. The model steps out from the ocean at night, looking like a goddess as the water drips off her hair and body, melting her already skintight nude one-piece further into her skin. Kim pairs her ochre bodysuit with bold gold bracelet cuffs and equally bold earrings.
Kim's recent posts show a side of her people often forget because of how tough she sounds as a businesswoman. The SKIMS founder pinches her forefinger and thumb together in an OK sign framing the moon in the background while the camera's lens makes it look like she has it between her fingers.
Swipe to see the goofy picture
More Beach Time
Undoubtedly, Kim enjoyed her time in Miami even though she went there for work. She continues sharing pictures of herself, enjoying her time on the beach, and modeling her collection. It consists of seven colorways of mix and match swimsuits.
Something For Everyone
SKIMS Swim is a cocktail of swimwear designs from fully covered maillots to skimpy two-pieces. The best part about it is that customers can decide their combination without the pressure of picking a top they don't like just because they can't let go of the bottom. Also, it aligns with Kim's vision to create an all-inclusive line that makes women of all body types feel comfortable.