NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins For Brandon Ingram

Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins is currently having one of the best seasons in his NBA career. With his impressive performance on both ends of the floor in the 2021-22 NBA season, Wiggins earned his first All-Star recognition and was named a Western Conference starter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. However, despite his current success, rumors still continue to swirl around Wiggins and his future with the Warriors.

If they fall short of achieving their main goal this year, there are speculations that the Warriors could use Wiggins as a trade chip to improve their roster in the 2022 NBA offseason.