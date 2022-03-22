NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins For Brandon Ingram

Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins is currently having one of the best seasons in his NBA career. With his impressive performance on both ends of the floor in the 2021-22 NBA season, Wiggins earned his first All-Star recognition and was named a Western Conference starter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. However, despite his current success, rumors still continue to swirl around Wiggins and his future with the Warriors.

If they fall short of achieving their main goal this year, there are speculations that the Warriors could use Wiggins as a trade chip to improve their roster in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Proposed Andrew Wiggins-For-Brandon Ingram Trade

According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential trade targets for the Warriors in the deal involving Wiggins is All-Star small forward Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Ingram this summer, but Teape revealed that there are some questions regarding his "long-term fit" with the face of the franchise, Zion Williamson.

"There have been some reports previously about Ingram and Williamson possibly not being a long-term fit; could that mean Ingram could be had in a trade for the right price? That price assuredly won’t be cheap, but with a contract that is two years longer than the one Andrew Wiggins has, the Golden State Warriors could have some interest."

Swapping Andrew Wiggins For Kevin Durant 2.0

Trading Wiggins for Ingram would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. Compared to Wiggins, Ingram offers a more similar skillset to Kevin Durant, the man who helped the Warriors win back-to-back NBA championship titles in 2017 and 2018. Wiggins alone is highly unlikely to be enough to convince the Pelicans to send Ingram to Golden State.

In the potential blockbuster trade with the Pelicans, the Warriors may also need to give up some of their young players and future draft picks to acquire Ingram.

Brandon Ingram's On-Court Impact On Warriors

Ingram would be an upgrade over Wiggins at the Warriors' starting small forward position. Compared to Wiggins, Ingram is a better scorer, rebounder, playmaker, and defender. This season, he's averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

It would still take time for Ingram to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system but once he meshes well with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors could recreate the "Super Death Lineup" in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Why The Pelicans Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Warriors would be worth exploring for the Pelicans if they think that Ingram can't co-exist with Williamson on the court. Wiggins may not be as good as Ingram but in the years he spent with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State, he has learned how to efficiently play alongside legitimate superstars. Aside from Wiggins, the Pelicans could get young players and future draft assets in the potential deal with the Warriors.

