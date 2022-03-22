Cara Delevingne Is The Muse For Dior's New Timepiece

The first thing that comes to mind immediately you see the wristwatch is Elegance. Each wristwatch frames Cara's slender wrists in a carefully curated geometric arrangement. Its sleek design reflects Gem Dior's embrace of the modern cuff-style timepieces that work as watches and bracelets.

Cara is wearing a diamond-encrusted white gold model with an onyx dial, infusing the onyx from the dial sparsely between each link. The model wears a bold malachite and diamond link chain with a pentagon-shaped dial in the last picture. She also wears matching bracelets, rings, and earrings made in the same uneven geometry cuffs.