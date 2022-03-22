NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Three First-Round Picks To Kings For De'Aaron Fox

The acquisition of Domantas Sabonis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline made most people believe that the Sacramento Kings were finally ready to turn things around in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, despite pairing De'Aaron Fox with an All-Star caliber big man, the Kings remain as one of the worst teams in the league. So far, they have lost eight of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference with a 25-48 record.

With the team expected to suffer another disappointing season, rumors have once again started to swirl around Fox and his future with the Kings.