NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Three First-Round Picks To Kings For De'Aaron Fox

The acquisition of Domantas Sabonis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline made most people believe that the Sacramento Kings were finally ready to turn things around in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, despite pairing De'Aaron Fox with an All-Star caliber big man, the Kings remain as one of the worst teams in the league. So far, they have lost eight of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference with a 25-48 record.

With the team expected to suffer another disappointing season, rumors have once again started to swirl around Fox and his future with the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox Back On Trading Block This Summer?

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World created a list of 10 NBA stars who would be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include Fox. The Kings may not have shown any strong indication that they are planning to move Fox this summer but with their failure to at least end their playoff drought this year, Goldman believes that Sacramento should start thinking about building for the future.

Once Fox becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.

De'Aaron Fox To New York Knicks

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Fox this summer is the New York Knicks. The Knicks are also struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season but unlike the Kings, they are more likely to find ways to build a more competitive roster in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though he's not on the same level as Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving, trading for Fox would certainly require the Knicks to give up a plethora of precious trade assets. According to Goldman, the Knicks could sacrifice at least three future first-round picks to convince the Kings to send Fox to Big Apple.

Long-Term Answer At Starting PG Spot

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

Fox would be a great addition to the Knicks, especially now that they still don't have a long-term answer at the starting point guard position. Fox would be a massive backcourt upgrade over Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose, and he perfectly fits the timeline of RJ Barrett.

Aside from being a good playmaker, Fox would also give the Knicks a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 24-year-old point guard is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.

Is Going Another Rebuild An Option For Kings?

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

As of now, it remains unknown if the Kings have any plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild this summer. However, it's something that they should strongly consider if they couldn't show Fox a realistic path to title contention. Instead of being stuck in mediocrity, sending Fox to the Knicks would enable them to acquire assets that they need to start another rebuild.

Aside from three future first-round picks, the Kings could also ask the Knicks to include young players such as Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, and Quentin Grimes in their offer.

