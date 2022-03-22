As the highest-paid model in the world, Kendall Jenner should know a thing or two about sporting impossibly small bikinis and looking confident in them. The catwalk queen is just as comfortable ruling the runways as she is showing off her toned arms and legs in a string bikini on the beach.
Kendall Jenner Leans Back In Bikini
No Bikini Is Too Great Or Too Small For Kendall
As a fashionista, Kendall is always mixing it up on her Instagram posts as well and can be seen in all types of swimsuits from boldly colored one-pieces to fringed tops and cut-outs. Here, she dazzles in a beautiful two-piece as she playfully smiles at the camera. There is no question that when it comes to striking a pose, Jenner commands the room!
Kendall Strikes A Pose, Poolside
How many people can manage to look this poised and perfect posted up by the pool? Kendall serves her social media admirers some serious heat in a recent Instagram post where she can be seen wet and straddling a diving board in a seductive black and white photo. She may travel the world working with some of the world’s biggest fashion brands, but she can easily just keep it simple and still serve up some serious star wattage.
Kendall Braves The Elements For Fashion!
She may be a Cali native, but that doesn’t mean that Kendall isn’t just as adept at going to the other extreme to rock a swimsuit. In a recent photo, she can be seen in the tiniest black bikini and matching knee-high fur boots that was liked by more than 12 million of her Instagram 225 million followers. She referenced the Wim Hof ice baths in the post, a reference to the Dutch motivational speaker and extreme sports athlete. A
s the daughter of one of the most decorated athletes in Olympic history, Kendall has the genes to endure these ice baths and inspire others to take the plunge as well!
Kendall Spotted With Beau
Sometimes it may seem as if Kendall doesn’t have any extra time, but the paparazzi have already proved otherwise, and she has been allegedly paired with several high-profile men over the last few years.
According to reports, her current beau is Devin Booker, and the two have been spotted together at several popular venues in and around Los Angeles, and even on the slopes in Aspen. As Kendall tries to keep her love life a bit private, time will only tell what is in store for these two in the near future!