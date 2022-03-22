'It Doesn't Register Right Away': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Explains Teresa Giudice's Delayed Reactions

After Teresa Giudice was seen having a delayed reaction to the ongoing controversy surrounding her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, and the many questions he continues to receive from their Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars in regard to his allegedly troubled and potentially abusive past, Melissa Gorga explained why she believes the information Giudice was receiving didn't "register right away."

"I know that when something’s been said about Luis, it was such a big priority for her to protect Luis and to make sure that no one says anything negative about him," Gorga stated on the RHONJ: After Show on March 16.