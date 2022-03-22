Carmella In Bikini Enjoys Her Coconuts

WWE superstar Carmella has been showing off her coconut gains while in a skimpy bikini. The 34-year-old pro wrestler wasn't going to miss an opportunity to show off her world-famous body over Labor Day ahead of the pandemic - while her coconut post dates back to 2019, it hasn't been forgotten.

Carmella, born Leah Van Dale, made it a Hot Girl Summer in July 2019, sharing a Labor Day celebration while poolside and wearing a tiny bikini that big-time flaunted her figure. Check it out below, plus more.