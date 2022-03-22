'I’m Okay With It': 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania On Family's Communication With Ex David Principe

Dolores Catania may have split from Dr. David Principe last year, but despite their breakup, many of her family members have kept in touch with the physician.

After the issue was discussed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey last week, Dolores appeared on the March 16 episode of the RHONJ: After Show, where she and her castmates reacted to her family's relationship with David.

“I was [surprised]," Melissa Gorga admitted of David's decision to stay close to Dolores' family post-split.