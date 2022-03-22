Dolores Catania reacted to her family's continual communications with her former boyfriend, Dr. David Principe, after last week's episode of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
'I’m Okay With It': 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania On Family's Communication With Ex David Principe
Dolores Catania Split From David At The Start Of 'RHONJ' Season 12
Dolores Catania may have split from Dr. David Principe last year, but despite their breakup, many of her family members have kept in touch with the physician.
After the issue was discussed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey last week, Dolores appeared on the March 16 episode of the RHONJ: After Show, where she and her castmates reacted to her family's relationship with David.
“I was [surprised]," Melissa Gorga admitted of David's decision to stay close to Dolores' family post-split.
Melissa Gorga Felt It 'Sucked' For Dolores Catania
"It kind of sucks for Dolores because he’s such a good guy and he’s so good to everyone around her, her children, her mother, everyone, her ex-husband, but he’s just not that great to her, which must be so frustrating,” Melissa continued.
Cast member Margaret Josephs suspected David was acting in the way he was due to his heartache.
“I think he’s sad," she explained. "He lost a great thing and that’s why he doesn’t want to talk to Dolores.”
Meanwhile, Jackie Goldschneider thought the whole thing was "awkward" and "strange."
Frank Catania Breaks Down The Communication
"I think once you end the relationship, I know he had been in her life for a while, but I think it’s sort of strange that the rest of her family maintained such a close relationship with him when she was moving on. [But] maybe that’s just the dynamic they’re used to," Jackie shared.
As for Dolores' former husband, Frank Catania, he felt that his family's continuation of communication with David was appropriate, considering how involved David had been in the health issues plaguing Dolores' mom. He said:
“The fact that we relied upon David so much when it came to Dolores’ mom, that’s normal. In fact, it wasn’t only myself, my daughter, my son talking to David. It was the entire family that would talk David because David would come back to us and not only speak to us in Medical terms but basically break them down into common terms so everybody understood. And it’s not as if Dolores and David aren’t together anymore because David was a bad guy. David just, he’s a doctor and he loves his job and that’s his number one love. David is sometimes socially awkward but he has a great bedside manner for a doctor. And until you know him like I know him, like that, some people do definitely misjudge David.”
Dolores Catania Is 'Okay' With The Relationships Continuing
As weird as her co-stars may think it is, Dolores said she's "okay" with her family continuing to speak with David, especially in terms of what is going on with her mom.
"It’s okay. I’m okay with it. As long as my family’s getting the information that they need from somebody they know, to be comfortable with it, that’s all that matters to me. I’m okay with that. I was just happy to be at peace with the status of the relationship at that point," she explained.
To see more of Dolores, Frank, and their castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.