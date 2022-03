The Chicago Cubs blew most of their World Series-winning core last season. They sent Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees, Javier Baez to the Mets, and Kris Bryant to the Giants. Then, Willson Contreras was the last man standing.

However, with him entering the final year of club control and being eligible for nearly $9 million in arbitration, he's now deemed as one of the prime trade candidates entering the season.