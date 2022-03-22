The actress stays swimsuit ready with a structured approach that works.
Kate Is A Living Juxtaposition
There are few women in Hollywood that can convincingly go between dramas and action movies, but Kate Beckinsale has made a career in Hollywood juggling both genres to acclaim. What else she is known for is having a killer body and legs that won’t quit, and although she makes it look effortless, the truth is that Kate works hard to maintain her gorgeous frame, and with her bubbly personality and cheeky posts, she has garnered a huge Instagram following of over 5 million.
Kate Delivers The Goods Poolside
Always one to live life to the fullest and enjoy a hearty laugh, Kate’s social media posts run the gamut from the low brow to high fashion, and her fans are used to seeing her ham it up with her four-legged friends, celebrity pals, and touching moments with her family. She is also not opposed to a few over-the-top posts as well, and in one, she goes all in, including a caption that says it all:
“We were worried camp was dead- BIG PHEW- it’s not .”
Nearly a quarter of a million of her followers agreed, liking the comment, with one asking the star:
“What is your daily diet please? You look amazing! ♥♥.”
Well, Kate does have a few tricks up her sleeve to stay slim and trim!
Kate Stays Connected To Her Body
According to Beckinsale, she can alleviate some of the stress in her life by staying physical to alleviate it. To keep herself in top shape mentally and physically, she incorporates strength training, often doing squats and bicep curls as part of her routine. Judging from her swimsuit posts, the workouts are definitely working, and her fans are amazed at how she manages to look so great well into her 40s.
For aerobic exercise, Kate includes a rowing machine as part of her workout, and is a big proponent of stretching after each workout to enhance calf muscles. Another exercise The Widow actress is into is trampolining as it works the core and drains the lymphatic system. It may not be for everyone, but it is definitely for this screen goddess!
Kate Stays Lean With Protein
Before working out, Kate likes to have salmon, chicken, or eggs for lunch, all of which help to decrease hunger and maintain lean muscle mass. Protein is important for increasing calorie burn and helping you feel full after a strenuous workout. Beckinsale proclaims that these are sure-fire ways to stay in top shape and swimsuit-ready no matter the season!