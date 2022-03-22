Dua Lipa In Swimsuit Ready To 'Reset'

As one of pop music’s biggest new shining lights, Dua Lipa has been extremely busy the past few years building up an impressive resume that already rivals some of the biggest names in the business.

The Grammy Award winner has gained the respect of some of the heavyweights in the music industry and she is still intent on going bigger and better with each passing year. But even with her heavy touring schedule for her latest album, Dua still manages to take time out to relax, with her fans used to seeing her hitting the beach and showing off her gorgeous body in the latest swimsuits. Clad in an impossibly tiny multi-colored bikini, Dua oozes sex appeal!