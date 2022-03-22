Love Island's Georgia Steel has topped the headlines countless times for her style and flawless looks. Steel always takes over the timeline whenever her picture pops up. Over the years, Steel won many fans' hearts not just as a TV personality but as a fashionista. Whether rocking a simple outfit, chic cut-out dresses, or sweatpants, the 23-year-old reality star always looks like the absolute fashion icon. She recently shared photos from her steamy bathing suits lookbook on Instagram, and as expected, the chic outfit exuded fashion excellence.
Georgia Steel Offers Rear View In Bikini
The Latest
Revisiting Stunning Swimwear Look
Steel posted a throwback photo of herself rocking a yellow two-piece swimwear on Instagram Tuesday, March 15, and despite it being an old snap, viewers couldn't get over the look. The first image shared gave fans a good look at the front view of Steel's bathing suit and the second snap featured her rearview. Steel styled her hair in a center part and completed her simple but radiant look with a wristband. Fans immediately flooded the comments section with appreciative statements. The post got over 31 200 likes, and it was captioned:
"I've got nothing to post so here's a throwback x."
Red Hot With Some Spice
Steel's sensual appearances can undoubtedly stop time. On February 15, the Love Island alum got Instagram steaming when she posted photos of her eye-catching red bathing suits. The three snaps shared gave a close look at the distinct design of her two-piece swimsuit. Like many times before, Steel's post attracted countless positive reactions from fans.
However, while the outfit was to-die-for, what caught some viewers' attention was her perfect physique, and a commenter wrote with a black heart emoji "Body goals." Another person noted that Steel was amazing as always and many commenters shared the red heart and fire emojis.
A Birthday Glam
Steel always wears it right. Last week, the reality star got many heads spinning as she and Cally Jane Beech stepped on the grounds of Manchester for a friend's birthday celebration. According to Daily Mail the pair were captured walking side by side as they made their way to the party, and as usual, Steel's stunned in her dark outfit. She rocked a black bra top, showing off her taut stomach. She completed her look with an oversized black blazer, blue boyfriend jeans, black stilettos, and simple accessories. Beech, for her part, looked equally stunning, rocking her dark outfit with a pair of white thigh-high boots.
Struggles Away From The Spotlight
Although Steel leads a lifestyle many would desire, her reality is not as perfect as a picture. Before taking to Manchester for her friend's party, the reality star shared information about her struggles with dyslexia in an interview. In the interview, Steel revealed that she still faces online abuse because of spelling errors. Steel's condition was discovered when she was younger, and she never saw her situation as an excuse to get special treatment. However, instead of forcing herself to be the best academically, Steel decided to pursue her interests in creativity, and since the 23-year-old TV personality discovered her niche, she has been unstoppable.