Mikaela Shiffrin Flashes Ripped Abs

Best alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin does not take the backseat, when it comes to workouts. A peek into her routine was revealed by Self on how she obtained stability and stayed fit. Her routine starts with a warm-up on a stationary bike as well as stretching for 10 minutes. This often follows with the training of her lower body strength, interval workouts like sprint pushing squats, among others. She maintains her abs by doing varieties of planks, weighted squat jumps, and weighted side planks.

The Olympian also focused on her strength and balance, which is essential to her work. She achieved this by walking on a slackline, walking on bolsters while juggling, and also a backward walk on dumbbells. Mikaela keeps her core strength topnotch with plank exercise sometimes powered with a TRX system. This training has been able to pay off as she is now the best skier globally and has a great body structure.