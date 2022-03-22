Mikaela Shiffrin Flashes Ripped Abs

Famous skier Mikaela Shiffrin stunned Instagram as she posed for the promotional ad of her favorite headphones, Bose. The Olympian wore a form-fitting workout gear which accentuated her ripped abs in the picture. This revealed the sample result of her diligent workouts.

Read on to find out more about how Shiffrin keeps fit, including her workouts and diet.

Abs On Fleek

The Olympian picked the precise outfit that elevated her rock hard abs for the promotional picture. The outfit included a black tank crop top, yoga pants that firmly fitted her hips, and a lightweight jacket. The waist yoga pants just beneath her abdomen and crop top covering her bosom brought to light the attractive shape of her abs. Mikaela had the look of an empowered female as she styled her coiffed curly blond hair to the back. The picture captured her trying to touch the headphone while looking away from the camera.

Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

Fun On The Beach

In another of her social media show-offs, Mikaela brandished a daring had-stand pose that had her suspended in the air upside-down. The star athlete had taken some time off her busy work life to lounge on the beach. Dressed in a yellow swimwear, she hung upside down near the beach, one arm in the air, one in the beach sand, one of her legs held for assistance, and her hair touching the sand. The ability to obtain such a pose showed how fit the Olympian was and how she does not hesitate to try intense workouts. The following slide showed her slowly falling but did not disrupt the strength and stability she possessed, as could be seen in her arms muscles. 

Workout Routine And Diet

Best alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin does not take the backseat, when it comes to workouts. A peek into her routine was revealed by Self on how she obtained stability and stayed fit. Her routine starts with a warm-up on a stationary bike as well as stretching for 10 minutes. This often follows with the training of her lower body strength, interval workouts like sprint pushing squats, among others. She maintains her abs by doing varieties of planks, weighted squat jumps, and weighted side planks.

The Olympian also focused on her strength and balance, which is essential to her work. She achieved this by walking on a slackline, walking on bolsters while juggling, and also a backward walk on dumbbells. Mikaela keeps her core strength topnotch with plank exercise sometimes powered with a TRX system. This training has been able to pay off as she is now the best skier globally and has a great body structure. 

Self-Care And Diet Plan

Mikaela believes in self-care, which also includes self-motivation. Her mantra is, "The motivation must come from within. " She also believes sleep and rest are mandatory in her daily activities. She does not hesitate to relax her muscles whenever she can after her workout routine. She cares for her skin by using moisturizing products to keep her skin hydrated. Mikaela also takes a lot of protein, fruits, and vegetables to maintain a healthy diet. Mikaela’s fit figure and workout routine, which she constantly indulges in, has proved to be the ideal choice for her perfect body shape. 

