Carrie Underwood Stuns Barefoot In Beach Dress

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

A photo of singer Carrie Underwood stunning barefoot on the beach and in a gorgeous dress is turning heads on Instagram. The country singer, 38, tends to make headlines for snaps shared to her own account for her 11 million followers, but the fan ones are racking up followers. In May 2019, a fan shared a gorgeous shot of the "Southbound" singer all smiles in a beachy throwback, with the shot big-time flaunting Carrie's super-famous legs and million-dollar smile.

Ahead, see the photo, plus Carrie's best.

The Latest

Dua Lipa In Swimsuit Ready To 'Reset'

Mikaela Shiffrin Flashes Ripped Abs

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Target Quin Snyder To Replace Frank Vogel

Georgia Steel Offers Rear View In Bikini

Dakota Johnson Stuns In Braless Sheer Dress

Stuns In Leggy Beach Dress

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo. It showed the American Idol OG all smiles and likely photographed some time ago. Looking carefree, Underwood sat on powder-fine sands and sending out her best smile while showing off her famous pins in an understated way.

Carrie wore a cover-up-style and striped beach dress worn off-the-shoulder. The multitonal blue number also offered a peep at Carrie's super-toned shoulders - and this was before the fitness queen had launched her 2020-released Fit52 app. Carrie wore her long blonde hair down, with minimal makeup keeping things low-key. Big black hoop earrings and a ring were the only flourishes for a girl who needs none.

Entertainment

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Meanwhile, on Carrie's Instagram, it's been music talk as the singer releases another single. Carrie announced "Ghost Story" recently, writing: "Today is the day! I’m so excited my new single is finally here! Hope you guys love it. Welcome to a new era! #GhostStory 💜 *link in bio."

The feed also focuses on the other aspects of Carrie's career, including her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing line, Fit52 app, and continued TV interviews. Carrie is now also fronting Body Armour sports drinks as her workout game takes over Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston Impresses Poolside In Braless Dress

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

Got Her Body Armour

Carrie was quick to mention the brand she's paid to represent as she opened up to Shape earlier this year. Speaking of her energetic lifestyle and squeezing in workouts as she raises sons Isaiah and Jacob, the wife to Mike Fisher revealed:

"Staying hydrated is something that I feel like we can all take for granted and maybe don't pay enough attention to, so I try to make it easy, always available, and now it's just part of my routine," here name-dropping Body Armour.

Not About Appearance

Getty | Mindy Small

Confirming she isn't about looking better than anybody else, the "Before He Cheats" songstress concluded: "I try to focus on the inside first. And that is something that has evolved in my journey over the years and leads me to a place where I feel good in my skin."

Read Next

Must Read

Eva Longoria In Bikini Shows She's Ageless

Noah Cyrus In Swimsuit Shows Off Thigh-Highs

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Works Glutes In Bikini

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Explains 'Thirst Trap' Photo

Carrie Underwood Unfussed After 'Thigh Gap' Storm

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.