American actress Dakota Johnson is known for her endearing portrayal of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie series.

The 31-year-old actress is also famous for bringing out her A-game when it comes to stepping out in stylish dresses. Whether it is a public event, interview appearance, or just chilling with friends, Dakota sure knows how to wear a dress.

Read on to see some of the times she wowed her fans with her gorgeous outfits.