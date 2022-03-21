Noah Cyrus In Swimsuit Shows Off Thigh-Highs

Noah Cyrus has been showing off her swimsuit and matching thigh-highs game. The 22-year-old singer and sister to Miley Cyrus made shock headlines this month by doing a massive wipe of her Instagram, but fan accounts are still logging the old snaps. A photo of the "July" hitmaker has been turning heads on account of a sizzling swimwear and boots look, with Noah stunning fans as she showed off both her killer figure and her edgy sense of style. Check it out below.
Scroll for the shot. Noah, who joined "Prisoner" singer sister Miley for the televised Miley's New Year's Ever Party special ahead of the New Year, posed proving she's a solo act and minus the famous sibling. The Grammy nominee was photographed on her knees and confidently showcasing her slender figure while in a classic-cut and off-white one-piece with patterned prints all over it.
Noah, who wore her long hair down, shouted out butterfly love via the motifs, also donning a snazzy pair of thigh boots completely matching her swimsuit. A claw-like manicure and discreet makeup completed the look as Cyrus knocked the camera dead.
Noah boasts over 6 million followers, and all they're getting right now is one post not even showing the singer's face. "You left a hole in my chest when you left, and my heart followed you out the door," she captioned the only live post. Noah has opened up on the pressures of social media - the daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus has admitted she joined Instagram way too young, aged just 11. She's also used the platform to normalize speaking about mental health issues including depression and anxiety.
Speaking on Instagram Live, the podcast host told fans:
"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am," adding: "Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes." Noah admitted that she wasn't sure she'd reach the age of 20 as she detailed dark thoughts.
The "Lonely" star continued: "Every day is work when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect. I'm still figuring that out," also thanking fans for their support.