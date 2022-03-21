Noah Cyrus In Swimsuit Shows Off Thigh-Highs

Scroll for the shot. Noah, who joined "Prisoner" singer sister Miley for the televised Miley's New Year's Ever Party special ahead of the New Year, posed proving she's a solo act and minus the famous sibling. The Grammy nominee was photographed on her knees and confidently showcasing her slender figure while in a classic-cut and off-white one-piece with patterned prints all over it.

Noah, who wore her long hair down, shouted out butterfly love via the motifs, also donning a snazzy pair of thigh boots completely matching her swimsuit. A claw-like manicure and discreet makeup completed the look as Cyrus knocked the camera dead.