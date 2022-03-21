Lily James Drips In Gold Roberto Cavalli Low-Cut Dress

Pamela Anderson, who'd become a nationwide sensation for her role on Baywatch, suffered public ridicule when an aggrieved ex-associate leaked a stolen sex tape showing intimate moments between her and her husband Tommy on their honeymoon.

Before this HULU series, Pamela mentioned severally that she never wanted a documentary about that moment in her life because it'll mean reliving the horrors again. Unfortunately, her pleas fell on deaf ears.

According to Screen Rant, the creation of this series reintroduces the infamous scandal to a new generation of movie viewers who had no idea it existed and reminded older people who might've forgotten about it. So, it was a lose-lose situation for Pamela.