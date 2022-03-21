Jessica Chastain Turns Heads In Miu Miu

If Jessica looked cheery, it's because she was! Even though she hasn't been very active on this award circuit, she made time to appear at the PCA because she presented to her dear friend - Rita Moreno. When she won the Critic's Choice Awards, Jessica made her acceptance speech over Instagram, explaining that she was miles away filming on location.

Jessica's always passionate about acting roles she takes on, but Eyes of Tammy Faye has been especially dear to her heart. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar nominee admitted she'd skip the Red Carpet press on the big day if it clashes with the presentation time for the makeup and hair team's category award.

"The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry."

Jessica's reaction to the Makeup and Hair Crew's nomination.

Transformation into Tammy Faye.