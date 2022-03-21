Jessica Chastain Turns Heads In Miu Miu

44-year-old actress Jessica Chastain always wows with that old Hollywood glamour style on the red carpet. However, she noticeably deviated from her signature carpet look at the beginning of the Award circuit, trying on new styles with every appearance albeit limited. Alas, when she stepped onto the Producers Guild of America carpet last night, we saw something familiar once again as she appeared in a classic velvet black Miu Miu dress.

Jessica Chastain Stuns In Miu Miu

Getty | Kevin Winter

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress, whose portrayal of the titular character earned her several nods from her colleagues wowed in form-fitting velvet Miu Miu dress. The sleeveless gown with an expertly cut neckline forming a curve and revealing her back highlighted her silky-smooth fair skin.

She styled her signature red hair in a low chignon wore soft peach-tone makeup and simple drop red earrings to compliment her look.

Friends Forever

Getty | Kevin Winter

Jessica presented Rita Moreno with the Stanley Kramer Award for individuals who've achieved raising public awareness for social issues. The ladies had a fun dance break as Rita made her way to the podium with Jessica cheering her on the way. They did the shimmy and hugged before the Director delivered her passionate acceptance speech encouraging actors to continue speaking up on political issues.

"let’s party again soon please! Congrats on the much deserved, Stanley Kramer award 💞," she wrote.

Rita Moreno Thanks Her Friend For Showing Up

"As if that weren't enough, my friend, Jessica Chastain got up from her bed at three in the morning from a location where she is filming just to hand it to me.That is a friend!I hasten to add she makes cameos look dowdy. Lordy, Lordy, she is one gor-jus female!!Thank you, Jessica!"

Supporting The Crew

Shutterstock | 564025

If Jessica looked cheery, it's because she was! Even though she hasn't been very active on this award circuit, she made time to appear at the PCA because she presented to her dear friend - Rita Moreno. When she won the Critic's Choice Awards, Jessica made her acceptance speech over Instagram, explaining that she was miles away filming on location.

Jessica's always passionate about acting roles she takes on, but Eyes of Tammy Faye has been especially dear to her heart. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar nominee admitted she'd skip the Red Carpet press on the big day if it clashes with the presentation time for the makeup and hair team's category award.

"The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry."

Jessica's reaction to the Makeup and Hair Crew's nomination.

Transformation into Tammy Faye.

