Kim Kardashian In Skintight SKIMS Shows Off 'Lounging' Skills

Kim Kardashian has been showing the internet how a skintight and low-cut dress works perfectly for lounging. The 41-year-old mogul is fresh from parading around in a metallic and barely-there look for her SKIMS Miami pop-up shop, although it was a slightly more covered-up affair last month as she posed for her best-selling brand and wearing one of its dresses.

A photo on the SKIMS Instagram showed the E! star looking sensational back in February - Kim had gone low-key for a real loungewear look, with the caption listing situations for which the dress would be perfect.

Stuns In Loungewear Dress

Scroll for the photo. Kim posed barefoot and on a muted accent cream couch, backed by a plain white wall. The billionaire stunned with her hourglass curves tastefully hugged by her plunging black dress, one coming long-sleeved, maxi in length, and figure-hugging. The ex to Kanye West, still front-page news for going public with SNL star Pete Davidson, wore her long dark locks all glossy and down, also rocking minimal makeup and a nude lip.

A caption from SKIMS told shoppers: "Staying in? Dinner with the girls? Our Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress does it all. Shop our most-coveted style—and an all-occasion favorite—now in restocked Onyx and Heather Grey. Link in bio."

Kim launched her brand in 2019 under the Kimono name, but cultural backlash from Japan forced her to quickly change the name to SKIMS. The mom of four is also CEO of best-selling beauty brand KKW Beauty.

Full Of Ideas

Speaking to Nordstrom about her shapewear and clothing line, now extending to swimwear with the 2022 launch of SKIMS Swim, Kim said:

"The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to "fixing" or changing a woman's natural shape and figure. I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back or plunging neckline."

"I also wanted SKIMS to feel accessible for all women, so from the beginning I wanted at least nine shades and an extended size range," she added.

Loves Her Job

The new Hulu face continued: "I love designing and coming up with new ideas based on my own style and dressing needs as well as the feedback I get from friends, family and fans." Earlier this year, Kim was confirmed as having a net worth of $1.8 billion. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

