Kim Kardashian In Skintight SKIMS Shows Off 'Lounging' Skills

Kim Kardashian has been showing the internet how a skintight and low-cut dress works perfectly for lounging. The 41-year-old mogul is fresh from parading around in a metallic and barely-there look for her SKIMS Miami pop-up shop, although it was a slightly more covered-up affair last month as she posed for her best-selling brand and wearing one of its dresses.

A photo on the SKIMS Instagram showed the E! star looking sensational back in February - Kim had gone low-key for a real loungewear look, with the caption listing situations for which the dress would be perfect.