Demi Rose In Bikini Explores 'Ibiza Magic Island'

Demi Rose has been showing off her bikini bottoms gains while shouting out her beloved "Ibiza Magic Island." The British model made 2020 headlines for ditching her London, U.K. base for a new life in the Spanish sun, settling on the island of Ibiza and saying it's the best "decision" she ever made.

Posting for her 19 million Instagram followers in August 2021, Demi stunned fans in an edgy and skimpy outdoor look for a flirty finish, also reminding fans that pool or no pool, her swimwear game is strong. Check it out below.