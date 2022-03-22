Demi Rose In Bikini Explores 'Ibiza Magic Island'

Getty | MEGA

Demi Rose has been showing off her bikini bottoms gains while shouting out her beloved "Ibiza Magic Island." The British model made 2020 headlines for ditching her London, U.K. base for a new life in the Spanish sun, settling on the island of Ibiza and saying it's the best "decision" she ever made.

Posting for her 19 million Instagram followers in August 2021, Demi stunned fans in an edgy and skimpy outdoor look for a flirty finish, also reminding fans that pool or no pool, her swimwear game is strong. Check it out below.

Stuns In Bikini Bottoms

Getty | Ricky Vigil M

Scroll for the photo. Demi had gone #ad as she honored her ambassador status for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. She posed amid foliage and in daylight while popping against the greenery with her golden tan, of course, also flaunting her world-famous curves.

Wearing tiny and bright green bikini bottoms and a cut-out and blue-and-green crop top to match, Demi drew attention to her generous assets, with her 24-inch waist also taking center stage. While the two-piece was PLT, the shades were tagged as Dior, with the cute green booties courtesy of Off-White.

Tagging herself at "Ibiza Magic Island," Demi wrote: "Utopia," also tagging PLT, a brand she's fronted since October 2020. Demi now boasts edits with the label also fronted by model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat.

Demi has since made 2022 headlines for a vacation to St.Lucia, but her posts largely come from her Ibiza base, where she's got herself a stunning home with a pool. Speaking in 2020 of her move, the model opened up to ES to elaborate on her departure from the U.K.

Miserable In London Lockdown

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," Rose revealed.

The Birmingham, U.K. native added: "I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work."

Living Her Best Life

Getty | Future Publishing

Demi had 14 million IG followers as ES profiled her. She's now gained over 5 million fans, this in around 18 months.

