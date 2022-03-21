Hailey Bieber Wears Nothing Down Below For Versace

Shutterstock | 242987224

Entertainment
Geri Green

Hailey Bieber has braved wearing absolutely nothing down below while posing for a Versace promo shot. The supermodel, still front-page news after revealing she was hospitalized for a blood clot on the brain this month, stunned fans in a killer shot for the designer she fronts back in January 2021 - Donatella Versace's marketing execs have picked the A-Listers big-time, with the Kardashian-adored label now also fronted by models Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus singer Dua Lipa.

Ahead, see the edgy photo below, plus Hailey's best.

The Latest

Noah Cyrus In Swimsuit Shows Off Thigh-Highs

Lily James Drips In Gold Roberto Cavalli Low-Cut Dress

Gisele Bündchen Fell In Love With Tom Brady At First Sight

Kim Kardashian In Skintight SKIMS Shows Off 'Lounging' Skills

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Addresses Her 'Haters'

Stuns For Versace

Scroll for the photo, one Hailey uploaded to Instagram. The wife to Justin Bieber had posed all abs and wearing only a fun, cupped, and bejeweled crop top in glittery gold, bold yellow, and red. The blue-accent and frilly-hemmed top came with a plunging neckline as Hailey highlighted her cleavage, with a massive ab show also driving fans wild.

Protecting her modesty, the Levi's spokesperson held a pastel purple Versace bag over her groin, but it was an undies-free situation as Hailey also flashed some thigh. She posed with necklaces, matted hair, plus a matte dark lip.

Entertainment

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Getty | MEGA

Taking to her caption, Hailey wrote: "New @versace SS21 @donatella_versace photos by @mertalas @macpiggott 💕💕," also tagging her glam and stylist team. The post quickly caught a like from High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, who recently wore Versace to the 2022 SAG Awards.

Hailey, who also acts as a brand ambassador for Jimmy Choo and Bare Minerals, has been a headline-maker for reasons way outside of fashion of late, though. March saw the star reveal she's okay after a shock blood clot hospitalization.

Jennifer Aniston Impresses Poolside In Braless Dress

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Cartoon Nightdress

Brain Blood Clot Reveal

Shutterstock | 242987224

Addressing her social media followers in mid-March as she made her health reveal, Hailey wrote: "On Thursday morning I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital." She added that they "found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Hailey made sure to thank all of the doctors and nurses treating her in the hospital as she confirmed being back home.

A Scary Moment

The Vogue cover-girl continued: "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Poolside Swimsuit

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Works Glutes In Bikini

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Eva Longoria Flaunts Legs While 'Having Too Much Fun In Mexico'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.