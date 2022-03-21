Hailey Bieber Wears Nothing Down Below For Versace

Hailey Bieber has braved wearing absolutely nothing down below while posing for a Versace promo shot. The supermodel, still front-page news after revealing she was hospitalized for a blood clot on the brain this month, stunned fans in a killer shot for the designer she fronts back in January 2021 - Donatella Versace's marketing execs have picked the A-Listers big-time, with the Kardashian-adored label now also fronted by models Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus singer Dua Lipa.

Ahead, see the edgy photo below, plus Hailey's best.