Gisele Bündchen Fell In Love With Tom Brady At First Sight

Whether or not one loves Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, it is undeniable that the couple has an adorable relationship.

Gisele, a Brazilian fashion model, has been a top-paid model since 2001. In 2007, she was recorded as the 16th richest woman in entertainment.

On the other hand, Brady is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL). He is regarded as one of the greatest NFL players and has won seven Super Bowls.

The model and NFL quarterback have been together for many years and tied the knot in 2009. After being married for over a decade, their relationship is still going strong.

Continue reading for a breakdown of Tom and Gisele's relationship.