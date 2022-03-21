The ‘I Feel Good’ singer and reality star shows off svelte legs in a new social media post.
Erika Jayne Arches Back In Swimsuit
Erika Jayne Looks Incredible In Heels And Swimsuit
Erika Jayne wants everyone to know that no matter what life throws her way, she will rebound and do so in singular style!
Captioning the photo with 'I Feel Good', The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star gave her 2.5 million Instagram followers something to talk about as she posed near an infinity pool in a high-cut swimsuit and strappy heels that accentuated her curvaceous legs.
Erika Loves A Throwback
Who doesn’t love a great throwback photo?! Erika Jayne took it all the way back to the 80s in one recent, post, posing in an all-black one-piece swimsuit as she pulled her hair to the side and created a magic moment in black heels and the palm trees and blue sky as the backdrop. There is no doubt that she could cause a commotion during any era, so why not the 80s?! If anyone could bring back the best elements of the decadent 80s, it would be Miss Erika Jayne!
A Classic Black & White Photo Always Delivers
Erika gets exactly what her fans want and she always understands the assignment. In a scintillating black and white photo, Erika is giving her fans full throttle fever as she poses without a bra and bejeweled bikini bottoms and high heels. With her gorgeous blonde mane serving serious beauty from one side to accentuate her hoop earrings, the reality star is every bit the goddess that fans know and love.
Erika May Have A New Man In Her Life
Since divorcing her husband late last fall, many of her fans have wondered when Erika would get back into the swing of things and begin dating. After a few months of concentrating on herself and a few projects, reportedly the reality star is dating again and according to some reports, it is a prominent man working in Hollywood. Who he has yet to be revealed, however.
With many commenting about her relationships, Erika commented that she is fully independent and has an understanding with her ex, Tom. Keen to move on and be her own woman, Erika has already made 2022 quite the year to remember and now that she has moved into her own home, her fans will see more of her out and about and the mystery of her new man be revealed sooner than they think!