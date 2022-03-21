NBA Rumors: Sixers 'Worked' On Ben Simmons-Bradley Beal Blockbuster Before Trade Deadline

Though they failed to acquire him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Sixers would have the opportunity to pursue Beal again in the 2022 NBA offseason. Beal has a player option in his contract that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, with the team currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey would need to be creative in their potential pursuit of Beal in the 2022 NBA free agency. Aside from finding a way to dump Tobias Harris' massive salary, the Sixers would also have to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Wizards.