Sydney Sweeney Runs On Beach In Bikini

She may look like she spends a ridiculous amount of time in the sun to keep her skin so bronzed and glowing, but Sydney admits that she is a big supporter of self-tanners, and so it is only natural that she has recently teamed up with Sol by Jergens and their collection of self-tanners. She posted her appreciation for the brand and the collaboration, leaving a comment to her fans:

“SO EXCITED to announce this partnership!! i’m officially a #SOLMate.🥰 #SOLbyJergenspartner collaborating with @solbyjergens self-tanner has been an absolute dream. this is legit my secret for sun-kissed skin without worrying about exposure to harmful UV rays. I swear by their Water Mousse (i use the medium shade). 🙏”

Aside from Jergens, Sweeney entrusts her skin to Water Mousse, a self-tanning lotion that is organic and made with natural sugars and coconut water. Between these two products and her deep conditioning masks, Sydney does everything she can to keep her face and body camera-ready and it shows!