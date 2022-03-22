Carmella In Bikini Enjoys Florida Sunbathe

Sroll for the photo. Carmella was giving the supermodels a run for their money as she lounged around sands, arching her back and turning her face up towards the sun while lapping waves around her framed the snap perfectly. The SmackDown face folded one leg slightly while a little covered in sand, showing off her rock-hard abs and cleavage and in a tiny, low-cut, and black bikini.

The high-cut two-piece, which may well have been a thong, came with delicate hanging bust ties for an eye-catching finish, with Carmella also throwing back her bombshell blonde locks as she posed with closed eyes.