Mandy Rose Flaunts Toned Legs In Bikini

As a strong, independent woman, Mandy believes in standing up for all women, using her platform to inspire other women to excellence. But, in her own singular way, Mandy makes the point in stellar fashion.

In one recent post, the wrestler can be seen in a dazzling white one-piece swimsuit, with gloves, fringe jacket, and high heels for a look that makes one stand and notice. And once Mandy has the attention, she uses it to release a message, sharing an inspiring message to her followers for International Women’s Day:

“I raise my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. Happy #internationalwomensday 🙏🏻🙌🏼🖤."