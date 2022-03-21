Inside the ring and out, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is impossible to ignore, and her 3.1 million followers on Instagram are never disappointed when they come by for a visit to her site. The former Fire & Desire member proves that she has the beauty, brains, and talent that have made her a huge star on the circuit. In a short amount of time, she has become a perennial favorite and her penchant for what’s trending is simply next level!
Mandy Rose Flaunts Toned Legs In Bikini
Mandy Rose Supporting Other Women
As a strong, independent woman, Mandy believes in standing up for all women, using her platform to inspire other women to excellence. But, in her own singular way, Mandy makes the point in stellar fashion.
In one recent post, the wrestler can be seen in a dazzling white one-piece swimsuit, with gloves, fringe jacket, and high heels for a look that makes one stand and notice. And once Mandy has the attention, she uses it to release a message, sharing an inspiring message to her followers for International Women’s Day:
“I raise my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard… We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. Happy #internationalwomensday 🙏🏻🙌🏼🖤."
Mandy Is A Motivator
With more than 150,000 likes, the comment was a moving tribute to women everywhere, and among the commenters was WWE’s Kayla Braxton, who lent her support, adding:
“Have mercy on my soul 🔥🔥 you’re one incredible woman inside and out.” 😘”
Mandy Isn’t Above A Low-Key Selfie
She may love to play dress-up at various locations for huge photoshoots, but Mandy is just as capable of releasing a selfie at home and still manage to look just as stunning.
In a two-piece swimsuit in a black thong and yellow top, she stands tall and proud in her bathroom, showing off her toned arms and legs that go on forever. Mandy definitely knows how to balance her hard-working schedule with more relaxing moments at home.
The Woman Behind The Sexy Image
Although she has been in the WWE for several years now, many of her fans are still getting to know who the starlet is, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno. After starting out on the sixth season of Tough Enough, she gained some of her first fans there, where they were introduced to her bubbly personality and comedic timing. She may not have the competition, but she endeared herself to so many viewers at the time that the WWE had no choice but to recognize her talent and charisma, which led to them featuring Mandy more on their already star-packed roster.
To this day, Mandy holds a few WWE records, one of which is being the first woman to be eliminated in two matches – one during the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble and at the Elimination Chamber matches. Again, poised and confident, she broke through and the fans have been by her side ever since.