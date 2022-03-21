Sasha Banks In Bikini Shows Off Beach Glow

WWE star Sasha Banks has been showing off her amazing beach glow while in a tiny orange bikini. The 30-year-old pro wrestler might be known for wearing a two-piece as her signature wardrobe in the ring, but she isn't above slipping into a swim-ready piece on her Instagram, followed by 5.4 million.
Posting before the pandemic, the Women's Tag Team Champion stunned fans with a barefoot beach snap as she enjoyed powder-fine and golden sands, and the shot has been catching major likes. Check it out below.