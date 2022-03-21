Sasha Banks In Bikini Shows Off Beach Glow

Banks was, like the rest of the WWE, affected by lockdowns over COVID, something she's opened up about. Speaking to Normal Not Normal, Sasha stated:

“You have no idea how much I think that has changed my career, for real. It has changed my career so much because I used to be on the road five to six days out of the week. And I’m not just talking about in one state. I’m driving five to six hours to different states every single day. But we’re not just talking about driving. I’m talking about flying as well.”

There's been an upside, though. Less travel, less stress, more time to train. "My body is in the best shape it’s ever been in. I’m sleeping so good. My match quality has raised the roof up, and my body just feels awesome," Banks concluded.