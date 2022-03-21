Sasha Banks In Bikini Shows Off Beach Glow

Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Entertainment
Geri Green

WWE star Sasha Banks has been showing off her amazing beach glow while in a tiny orange bikini. The 30-year-old pro wrestler might be known for wearing a two-piece as her signature wardrobe in the ring, but she isn't above slipping into a swim-ready piece on her Instagram, followed by 5.4 million.

Posting before the pandemic, the Women's Tag Team Champion stunned fans with a barefoot beach snap as she enjoyed powder-fine and golden sands, and the shot has been catching major likes. Check it out below.

Stuns In Sunglow Orange Bikini

Scroll for the photo. It showed the California native flaunting her jaw-dropping wrestler body while still sending out some curve. Sasha posed resting one arm against blue-painted beach structures and seemingly having the beach to herself as the camera also took in distant palms and blue skies.

Banks, who gained over 250,000 likes for her post, highlighted her rock-hard abs and a little cleavage via a two-piece taking on a bralette feel, also looking downward for a sensual finish as she rocked her long hair loose.

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Taking to her caption, the SmackDown face wrote: "Be it a stone or a grain of sand, in water they both sink." The July 2018 post quickly caught a like from fellow WWE star, 38-year-old Nikki Bella. Fans, meanwhile, gushed over the photo, with one user replying: "You are amazing and God sculpted for perfection."

Another Summer, Another Swimsuit

Making sure 2019 was a Hot Girl Summer, too, Sasha updated in a stunning and skintight white bathing suit, this time posing amid green lawns and for a backyard finish. She wrote: "Bring hope when you come around," here.

Pandemic Changed Everything

Shutterstock | 564025

Banks was, like the rest of the WWE, affected by lockdowns over COVID, something she's opened up about. Speaking to Normal Not Normal, Sasha stated:

“You have no idea how much I think that has changed my career, for real. It has changed my career so much because I used to be on the road five to six days out of the week. And I’m not just talking about in one state. I’m driving five to six hours to different states every single day. But we’re not just talking about driving. I’m talking about flying as well.”

There's been an upside, though. Less travel, less stress, more time to train. "My body is in the best shape it’s ever been in. I’m sleeping so good. My match quality has raised the roof up, and my body just feels awesome," Banks concluded.

