'It Must Have Triggered Me': 'RHONJ' Star Evan Goldschneider Talks Bill Aydin Drama

After Evan Goldschneider butted heads with Bill Aydin after his wife, Jennifer Aydin, questioned their Real Housewives of New Jersey cast mate, Frank Catania, about what he knew of a woman allegedly linked to him, Goldschneider explained why he was so upset with his fellow Bravo husband.

While appearing on the RHONJ: After Show, Goldschneider admitted he was disgusted with Bill for having his wife's back, despite the fact that she was attempting to get information to potentially prove he was allegedly cheating on wife Jackie.

"I’m not going to sit with somebody that’s going to protect terrible behavior. That’s an accomplice to murder," Goldschneider noted.